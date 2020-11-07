FC Cincinnati takes on Inter Miami CF, aims to end 4-game slide

FC Cincinnati (4-14-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (6-13-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati comes into a matchup against Inter Miami CF after losing four in a row.

Inter Miami CF is 5-11-3 against conference opponents. Leandro Gonzalez Pirez is second in league play with eight cards, all of them yellow. Inter Miami CF has 56 cards, collecting two red cards.

FC Cincinnati is 4-11-4 in Eastern Conference games. FC Cincinnati is last in the league with 59 shots on goal, averaging 2.7 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Morgan leads Inter Miami CF with five goals. Brek Shea has two goals over the last 10 games for Inter Miami CF.

Brandon Vazquez has two goals and one assist for FC Cincinnati so far this year. Yuya Kubo has one goal over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Inter Miami CF: 3-6-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and seven corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: 1-8-1, averaging 0.3 goals, 0.1 assists, 2.5 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Andres Reyes, Nicolas Figal (injured), David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Luis Robles (injured), George Acosta (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Greg Garza (injured), Przemyslaw Tyton (injured), Alvaro Barreal (injured), Caleb Stanko (injured).