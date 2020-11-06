No. 9 BYU routs No. 21 Boise State 51-17 to remain unbeaten

BYU wide receiver Neil Pau'u (2) waits for a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Boise State on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. AP

Zach Wilson threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Allgeier rushed for 123 yards and a pair of scores as No. 9 BYU routed No. 21 Boise State 51-17 on Friday night.

BYU (8-0), which beat Boise State on the road for the first time in six tries, is off to its best start since 2001 when the Cougars started 12-0.

Boise State (2-1) suffered its worst loss since a 64-19 rout by rival Idaho in 1996, the Broncos first year as an FBS program. Boise State lost the 1997 season opener to Cal State Northridge by 40 at home but that game was later forfeited to the Broncos.

Wilson, who originally committed to Boise State before signing with BYU, completed 21-of-27 passes and threw TDs of 5 and 20 yards. He also found the end zone on a 4-yard run.

The game appeared like it might turn into a shootout early with both teams trading scores in the first quarter. But BYU took control after Boise State quarterback Jack Sears left with what appeared to be a concussion in the first quarter and never returned. The Broncos’ offense never returned either as BYU took control in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

BYU: With a watered-down schedule due to COVID, the Cougars needed a big win to make a more pressing case to earn an invite to a New Year’s Six bowl this season. While BYU isn’t eligible for an automatic spot reserved for schools from the Group of Five conferences, it can can earn at at-large berth but would likely need an undefeated season to be considered. And with just two home games remaining against North Alabama and San Diego State, BYU appears to be in good position to finish a perfect regular season for the first time since 1984.

Boise State: The Broncos have another short week before returning to conference play, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time. Boise State have been without starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier for the past two weeks and were missing four other starters against BYU, including leading rusher George Holani and wide receiver Octavius Evans. If the Broncos can’t get those key players back on the field, their conference slate figures to be tougher now than expected.

UP NEXT

Boise State returns to conference action on Thursday, for a home tilt with Colorado State.

BYU will host FCS foe North Alabama on Nov. 21.