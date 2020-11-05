Another sign Jamal Adams will play at Buffalo. But four other starters miss practice again

Jamal Adams remains on a straight-line path to returning to play this weekend.

The All-Pro safety practiced for the second consecutive day on a limited basis on Thursday, three days before his Seahawks (6-1) play at Buffalo (6-2).

In Pete Carroll’s words, Adams is “full go” to play against the Bills. It would be his first game since he strained his groin Sept. 27 in Seattle’s home win over Dallas.

Four starters did not practice again Thursday: lead running back Chris Carson (sprained foot), guard Mike Iupati (back), defensive end and team co-sack leader Benson Mayowa (sprained ankle) and Pro Bowl cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Number-two running back Carlos Hyde and nickel defensive back Ugo Amadi also missed work again because of strained hamstrings. Carroll said this week it will be difficult for them to get back in time to play in Buffalo.

Third wide receiver David Moore did not practice because of ankle and back injuries. Moore practiced Wednesday.

It’s increasingly likely Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas will be the only two running backs active for the Bills game, as they were last weekend for Seattle’s victory over San Francisco. Homer went from not practicing Wednesday to a limited participant Thursday. Carroll said Homer will play Sunday, and his bruised knee should be better than it was when he played only seven snaps mainly as a blocking back on pass plays against the 49ers.

Carroll said Wednesday Griffin was emerging from the NFL concussion protocol but still sidelined by a hamstring strain he got two games ago at Arizona. Tre Flowers and Quinton Dunbar seem destined to be the starting cornerbacks again. Dunbar returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday to rest his sore knee.

Left tackle Duane Brown at Seahawks practice Thursday at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, three days before they play at Buffalo. The 35-year-old veteran got his customary Wednesday off from practice. Gregg Bell/The News Tribune

D.J. Reed practiced on a limited basis after missing Wednesday’s work because of a hamstring issue. That makes it more likely Reed and Ryan Neal will be the fifth and sixth defensive backs, not necessarily in that order, Sunday at Buffalo. Neal made his first four NFL starts and had his first two career interceptions while replacing Adams at strong safety.

The Seahawks may use more five- and six-defensive back schemes upon Adams’ return, so they can blitz the All-Pro without sacrificing numbers in coverage at the back of the defense.

