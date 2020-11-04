Orlando City beats Crew 2-1 to break tie for 3rd in East

Orlando City's Tesho Akindele (13) leaps beside Columbus Crew's Harrison Afful (25) during an MLS soccer game, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. AP

Benji Michel scored in the 84th minute to help Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Orlando City (11-3-8) broke a tie for third place with Columbus in the Eastern Conference standings with one game left. The Lions have lost just once in their last 16 games. The Crew (11-6-5) were eliminated from the Supporters’ Shield race for the regular-season title.

With Orlando City down a man after Nani received a red card in the 52nd minute, Michel headed the ball to himself and tapped it between goalkeeper Eloy Room’s legs for his fifth goal of the season. Chris Mueller scored his 10th goal in the 27th minute. Mauricio Pereyra assisted on both goals.

Harrison Afful scored his first goal of the season for Columbus, connecting from the 18-yard box in the 56th minute.

FC DALLAS 1, NASVILLE 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored in the 19th minute, Jimmy Maurer had his second consecutive shutout and FC Dallas beat Nashville.

On the counter-attack, Hollingshead beat a pair of defenders to the ball, momentarily lost control, and then slipped a left-footer inside the post.

Dallas (9-5-7) has won three in a row and is unbeaten in its last four.

Maurer had three saves and has seven shutouts this season, including four in the last six games.

Nashville (7-7-8) had a five-game unbeaten streak snapped.

FIRE 2, MINNESOTA UNITED 2, TIE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jose Aja and Robin Lod scored in the second half and Minnesota overcame a two-goal deficit to tie Chicago.

Minnesota United (8-5-7) stretched its unbeaten streak to seven games.

Aja scored off a set piece from close range, tapping a shot to the near post that beat goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the 64th minute. Lod scored in a header off a cross from Romain Metanire in the 80th.

Robert Beric and Mauricio Pineda scored for Chicago (5-9-8).