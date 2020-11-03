Tri-City Herald Logo
Why the Seahawks are about to release popular tight end Luke Willson

Techno Thursdays for the Seahawks will never be the same.

The team is releasing popular, dance-music-loving tight end Luke Willson, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter Tuesday.

The move is not a surprise.

Willson, 30, has played only 10 snaps on offense through the first seven games this season. The position was already stacked with offseason-addition Greg Olsen, Will Dissly returning from a torn Achilles in 2019 and recently featured Jacob Hollister. Last week, rookie fourth-round draft choice Colby Parkinson came off the non-football-injury list and make his NFL debut in Seattle’s win over San Francisco.

Parkinson had been out since foot surgery in June.

Parkinson’s new availability made Willson a fifth tight end the Seahawks no longer needed.

The team drafted Willson in the fifth round in 2013 out of Rice. The native of Ontario, Canada, won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in his rookie season. He left the team after the 2017 season to sign with close-to-home Detroit in free agency.

After one season with the Lions, Detroit released him. In September 2019, a few weeks into last season and after working out on his own in his apartment complex’s gym, he signed back with the Seahawks.

He has no catches in the five games he’s played this season. He also played 31 snaps this season on special teams.

