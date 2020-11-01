Jamal Adams, Chris Carson, four other Seahawks starters out vs. 49ers

Another challenge for the Seahawks: a half-dozen starters not playing.

Running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde, All-Pro safety Jamal Adams and Seattle’s co-sack leader Benson Mayowa, plus left guard Mike Iupati and Pro Bowl cornerback Shaquill Griffin were all inactive because of injuries Sunday for the Seahawks’ game against NFC West rival San Francisco at CenturyLink Field.

Adams, Carson and Mayowa had been questionable to play. But Adams practiced just once, lightly, this past week. It was his first work in more than a month. Carson did not practice and Mayowa was sidelined by an ankle injury he got last week in Seattle’s overtime loss at Arizona.

Carson sprained the middle of his foot in last week’s game. He had set a goal this season to play all 16 games, because he has yet to do that in his four years in the NFL. This is the final year of his rookie contract.

He’s had a sprained knee and now sprained foot in the first six games. This is why the Seahawks have not yet offered him a contract extension their 2,400-yard back the last two seasons combined has been seeking.

Hyde injured his hamstring in the same game, celebrating a touchdown.

Travis Homer was active for Sunday’s game. He bruised his knee against the Cardinals last week. Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas were Seattle’s only healthy running backs for the 49ers game.

There are the #Seahawks’ only healthy running backs for today’s game vs 49ers: Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas.



Homer playing on a bruised knee. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/8glH0Ikb0n — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 1, 2020

Usual reserve wide receiver Penny Hart was out early with Homer and Dallas warming up with the running backs during pregame drills.

Adams has not played since he strained his groin Sept. 27, in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ home win over Dallas.

Ryan Neal made his fourth consecutive start at strong safety for Adams. These are the first four starts of the practice-squad call-up’s career.

Coach Pete Carroll had thought Adams would return to practice this past week. But then he got sick. The team sent him home Wednesday, until he was confirmed Thursday to not have the COVID-19 virus per the NFL’s recently enhanced protocols for the coronavirus.

Jordan Simmons started at left guard for the second consecutive week for Iupati. The 33-year-old veteran was out again with a back injury.

The Seahawks had converted rookie tight end Stephen Sullivan active and up from the practice squad for the first time to play defensive end with Mayowa out. Sullivan started practicing on defense a few weeks ago. He hasn’t played there since high school.