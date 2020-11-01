Coach Vieira’s Nice up to 4th place after 3-0 win at Angers

Nice continued its good form under coach Patrick Vieira with a 3-0 win at Angers to move up to fourth place in the French league on Sunday.

Goals by winger Rony Lopes and midfielder Lees Melou early in the first half put Nice in control, and substitute Hicham Boudaoui netted in the 76th minute.

But the pressure is growing on Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel after a 1-0 home loss to Montpellier leaves his side in 13th place following a run of defeats.

English forward Stephy Mavididi got Montpellier's goal in the 13 minute with a good finish from inside the penalty area.

Later, Monaco was hosting Bordeaux and unbeaten Lille faced improving Lyon.

In Sunday's other matches, it was: Nimes 0, Metz 1; Reims 2, Strasbourg 1 and Dijon 0, Lorient 0.

A win would move Lille level on points with league leader Paris Saint-Germain, which won 3-0 at Nantes on Saturday for a seventh straight league win.