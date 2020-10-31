Allen leads comeback, Louisiana Tech beats UAB 37-34 in 2OT

Aaron Allen threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes, Jacob Barnes made a 35-yard field goal in the second overtime and Louisiana Tech beat UAB 37-34 on Saturday night.

UAB (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA) led 31-17 at the end of the third quarter. Allen threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jawaun Johnson to open the fourth, and a 24-yard score to Adrian Hardy with 10 seconds left to force overtime.

The teams traded field goals in the first overtime. Bee Jay Williamson, who also had two interceptions for Louisiana Tech (4-3, 3-2), forced a Spencer Brown fumble in the second OT that set up Barnes' game-winning kick.

Allen was 18-of-26 passing for 191 yards. Luke Anthony was 11 of 20 for 141 yards passing with a touchdown. Hardy caught two touchdown passes and finished with seven receptions for 101 yards.

Brown and DeWayne McBride each had two touchdown runs for UAB. Brown finished with 140 yards, and McBride had 133, including a 75-yard scoring run.

Williamson intercepted a Bryson Lucero pass and then lateraled to Khalil Ladler, who ran 81 yards untouched along the sideline and into the end zone, giving the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead.