New England faces DC United on defensive hot streak

The Associated Press

DC United (5-10-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (7-6-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New England plays DC United on a defensive hot streak after conceding only nine goals over the past 10 games.

The Revolution are 7-7-8 against Eastern Conference teams. New England leads the Eastern Conference with 146 corner kicks drawn, averaging 7.0 per game.

DC United is 5-9-6 in conference play. DC United has 16 of its 20 goals in the second half of matches.

The teams square off Sunday for the fourth time this season. New England won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teal Bunbury leads New England with six goals. Adam Buksa has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

Yamil Asad has two goals and two assists for DC United this year. Donovan Pines has two goals over the last 10 games for DC United.

LAST 10 GAMES: New England: 4-3-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 5.4 shots on goal and 7.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

DC United: 3-5-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.4 assists, 2.6 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Luis Caicedo (injured), Cristian Penilla (injured).

DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Felipe Martins (injured), Mohammed Abu (injured).

