Seahawks get the help they need for a needy pass rush, trade for Bengals’ Carlos Dunlap

The Seahawks are getting help they desperately need for their pass rush.

They are trading with Cincinnati to acquire two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Carlos Dunlap, according to multiple reports Wednesday morning.

The price: “draft pick compensation,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The 31-year-old Dunlap has one sack this season while in a rift with the Bengals, who told him to stay home from practice this week while they worked out trading him.

He had 46 sacks from 2015-19, including 13 1/2 in 2015. That was the first of his consecutive Pro Bowl seasons with the Bengals.

Seattle has seven sacks by defensive linemen in six games. They are on pace to have 24 sacks this season, four fewer than when they were next to last in the league in sacks.

This story will be updated.