Columbus visits DC United for a conference matchup

The Associated Press

Columbus Crew SC (10-4-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (4-10-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington, D.C.; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DC United takes on the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action.

DC United is 4-9-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. DC United is 1-5-1 when it scores a single goal.

The Crew are 9-4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus is 3-0-2 when it scores a pair of goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ola Kamara leads DC United with three goals. Donovan Pines has two goals over the last 10 games for DC United.

Pedro Santos has six goals and six assists for Columbus. Gyasi Zardes has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 2-6-2, averaging one goal, 0.3 assists, 2.9 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Columbus: 4-3-3, averaging 1.8 goals, one assist, four shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Felipe Martins (injured), Mohammed Abu (injured).

Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured), Fanendo Adi (injured).

