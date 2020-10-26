Bobby Wagner: It’s time for Seahawks defense to stop talking and actually improve

Bobby Wagner has just about had it.

“It’s either we do it,” the All-Pro linebacker said of the Seahawks defense improving, “or we don’t.”

So far, they aren’t.

Wagner’s tone and words after the last-ranked defense in the NFL gave up 519 more yards to Arizona while blowing 13- and 10-point leads in the second half of the Seahawks’ first loss in six games this season 37-34 in overtime Sunday night at not-quite-empty State Farm Stadium?

Ticked off.

Wearing a gold hoodie with the words “Change isn’t made by watching from the sidelines” and speaking in a halting tone, the leader of the defense that used to manhandle foes but has been getting manhandled instead this season said talk must change into action.

Now.

“We are not wear we want to be,” Wagner said. “At this point, it’s going to take some focus.

“At this point, you’ve just got to make your mind up and say you want to play good defense. Period.”

For the third consecutive game without injured All-Pro blitzer and safety Jamal Adams, the Seahawks dropped off and deeper in coverages instead of blitzing as much as they had with Adams in September. The idea is to give up fewer big plays.

Carroll said in particular the Seahawks wanted to drop off so there were more defenders up the field for when speedy Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray ran beyond the line of scrimmage.

It didn’t work.

Yes, few defenses in the NFL are playing well in this unprecedented, COVID-19 season.

But the Seahawks are the worst of the worst right now.

They entered Sunday having allowed the most yards through five games in NFL history. They were last in the league allowing 471 yards per game overall and 370 yards passing per game.

They allowed 519 yards on 81 defensive snaps in Arizona.

Murray completed 34 of 48 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns. The lightning-like QB and last year’s top-overall draft choice also rushed 14 times for 67 yards and another score. Wagner hit Murray but not before he was already reaching the ball across the goal line to cut Seattle’s lead to 27-24 in the third quarter.

The Seahawks’ only answer to him was Quandre Diggs’ interception early in the fourth quarter near midfield with Seattle still leading 27-24. That came one play after the second of three interceptions Russell Wilson threw.

The Seahawks allowed Arizona four plays of at least 20 yards. A 32-yard run by Cardinals backup running back Chase Edmonds flipped the field from the Arizona 35 to the Seattle 33 in overtime. It would have been the big play that cost Seattle the game then, but Zane Gonzalez missed his subsequent 41-yard field-goal try with 2:47 left in the extra period to extend the game.

The Seahawks needed turnovers and pressure on Murray to at least affect him. They didn’t get enough of either. They lost the turnover margin.

“Minus-1,” Carroll said, ruefully, knowing that’s a proven way to losing.

Not only did Seattle fail to sack Murray, they did not hit the quarterback in seven drop backs.

Seattle still has just seven sacks by their defensive front in six games. Adams still co-leads the team with two sacks—and he hasn’t played in a full month.

Coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks expect Adams to practice this week to play Sunday against San Francisco (4-3) at CenturyLink Field.

But that was before Pro Bowl cornerback Shaquill Griffin got a concussion in the second half at Arizona. Tre Flowers replaced him and played with fellow cornerback Quinton Dunbar the rest of the night. Flowers had been benched after Seattle traded for Dunbar to replace him this offseason.

Carroll said Griffin is entering the NFL protocol on concussions, where a player usually is for almost if not a full week.

Wagner had a key penalty that accelerated Arizona’s comeback in the second half.

The Seahawks were still in control of the game, leading 27-17 midway through the third quarter. On third down in the Cardinals’ end of the field Murray threw incomplete behind to tight end Dan Arnold. Wagner ran over and was guarding Arnold closely from behind, so closely Wagner could not see the ball was behind them. He thought Arizona’s tight end caught the pass. So he shoved his forearm into Arnold’s back after the ball had already hit the ground incomplete.

It’s hardly a vicious hit. Yet a late flag for unnecessary roughness and the rare 15-yard penalty on Wagner extended the Cardinals’ drive to a touchdown that cut Seattle’s lead to 27-24.

“I saw the pass. I thought he caught the ball, so I hit him because I thought he caught the ball,” Wagner said. “I tried to get them to explain to me what I did, what I could have (done) differently. I thought it was a bang-bang play.

“But they felt it was a defenseless receiver. So, I don’t know what to say or do at that point.”

This defense that isn’t stopping teams from getting first downs can’t withstand giving them away. It didn’t Sunday night.

Wagner also missed one of the only clean chances for a sack on Murray, in the first half. He scrambled for a first down on that third-down play instead.

“We had our hands on him a couple times. We weren’t able to bring him down,” Carroll said.

And of his pass rush in general the coach said: “it always needs to be better.”

Wagner thinks it, and this entire Seahawks defense that is allowing 400 and 500 yards each game will improve.

It many ways, it can’t get worse.

“I’m confident,” Wagner said. “It’s 10 games left. We’ve got a lot of talent in our locker room. We’ve got a lot of guys come back (off injury). We have the ability to improve.

“We just have to make our minds up, and that’s it. No more talking. No more saying what we are going to do. We have to show it.

“At this point, I don’t have no words for you. It’s either we do it, or we don’t.”