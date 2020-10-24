Pulido, Fontàs score to help Sporting KC beat Rapids 4-0

Alan Pulido scored in his first game back from international duty, Andreu Fontàs scored his first career MLS goal, and Sporting Kansas City beat the Colorado Rapids 4-0 on Saturday night.

Sporting KC moved past Seattle and Portland and into first in the Western Conference standings with 34 points.

Pulido, who missed the last four games playing for Mexico and adhering to COVID-19 pandemic-related protocols, rolled one inside the post from the top of the area to open the scoring in the 54th minute.

Colorado (5-5-4) played for the first time since its 5-0 victory over San Jose on Sept. 23. It had been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Fontàs put away a volley in the 67th and Gadi Kinda made it 3-0 in the 88th minute. The 26-year-old Kinda scored in back-to-back games for the third time this season, his first in MLS.

Gerso Fernandes capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time.