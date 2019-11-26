Monmouth uses 2nd half to pull away from Radford 80-63

Mustapha Traore had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lift Monmouth to an 80-63 win over Radford on Tuesday night.

Deion Hammond had 19 points for Monmouth (3-5). Ray Salnave added 11 points. Louie Pillari had 10 points for the hosts.

Carlik Jones had 17 points for the Highlanders (2-4). Travis Fields, Jr. added 16 points. Devine Eke had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Monmouth takes on Norfolk State at home on Wednesday. Radford matches up against Central Pennsylvania College at home on Friday.

