Perry leads Stetson past NAIA Florida College 72-60

Rob Perry scored 24 points as Stetson beat the NAIA’s Florida College 72-60 on Tuesday night. Mahamadou Diawara added 21 points for the Hatters. Diawara also had 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Hatters.

Jalen Crutchfield had 11 points for Stetson (4-4). Wheza Panzo added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Matt Simpson had 20 points for the Falcons. Stefan Nakic-Vojnovic added 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Nikola Kovacevic had three assists.

Stetson takes on Kent State on the road on Saturday.

