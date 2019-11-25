AP source: White Sox place Sánchez on outright waivers

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez runs to first after a hit during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. A person familiar with the situation says the White Sox have placed Sanchez on outright waivers. The person spoke Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 on the condition of anonymity because the move, first reported by The Athletic, has not been announced. AP Photo

A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago White Sox have placed Gold Glove second baseman Yolmer Sánchez on outright waivers.

The person spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity because the move, first reported by The Athletic, has not been announced.

Sánchez had the second-highest fielding percentage among AL second baseman last season and won his first Gold Glove. He was among Chicago’s most entertaining players, making mud angels during a rain delay, but he hit .252 with two homers.

Sánchez made $4,625,000 this year and if Chicago had offered a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline likely would have gotten a salary of about $6 million. Because Sánchez has enough service time to be eligible for arbitration, he is likely not to be claimed. He has the right to refuse an outright assignment to a minor league roster and elect to become a free agent.

Prospect Nick Madrigal is an option to take over at second.