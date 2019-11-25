Oklahoma City faces Golden State on 3-game losing streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (5-10, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (3-14, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

Oklahoma City enters the matchup against Golden State as losers of three in a row.

Golden State finished 57-25 overall and 35-17 in Western Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Warriors averaged 117.7 points per game last season, 43.2 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 19.1 on fast breaks.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Oklahoma City went 49-33 overall and 22-19 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Thunder shot 45.4% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Golden State and Oklahoma City square off for the third time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 114-108 on Nov. 9. Danilo Gallinari led Oklahoma City to the victory with 21 points.

Warriors Injuries: Jacob Evans: out (left abductor), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain), Damion Lee: out (hand), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D'Angelo Russell: out (right thumb), Draymond Green: day to day (heel), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Thunder Injuries: Nerlens Noel: out (illness), Andre Roberson: day to day (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow).