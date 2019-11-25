Milwaukee takes on Utah, seeks 4th straight home win

Utah Jazz (11-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

Milwaukee heads into a matchup with Utah as winners of three home games in a row.

Milwaukee finished 60-22 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 33-8 at home. The Bucks averaged 118.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.3 last season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Utah went 50-32 overall with a 21-20 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Milwaukee and Utah square off for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 103-100 on Nov. 8. Bojan Bogdanovic led the way with 33 points.

Bucks Injuries: Khris Middleton: out (left thigh), Ersan Ilyasova: day to day (heel).

Jazz Injuries: Rudy Gobert: day to day (ankle), Ed Davis: out (leg).