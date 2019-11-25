Hawks face the Timberwolves on 6-game losing streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4-12, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

Atlanta will try to break its six-game skid when the Hawks take on Minnesota.

Atlanta finished 29-53 overall with a 17-24 record at home a season ago. The Hawks averaged 113.3 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point distance last season.

Minnesota finished 36-46 overall with a 11-30 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Timberwolves averaged 24.6 assists per game on 41.6 made field goals last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Hawks Injuries: Cameron Reddish: day to day (wrist), Kevin Huerter: out (rotator cuff/shoulder).

Timberwolves Injuries: Josh Okogie: day to day (knee), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jake Layman: out (toe), Treveon Graham: day to day (forearm).