Winnipeg Blue Bombers win first Grey Cup title since 1990

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Andrew Harris, left, celebrates his touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger Cats with teammate Nic Demski during the first half of a CFL football game in the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Frank Gunn

Andrew Harris ran for 134 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win their first Grey Cup title since 1990, 33-12 over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.

The Blue Bombers won their 10th title, becoming the first third-place team to reach and win the Canadian Football League championship since Edmonton in 2005.

Harris became the first player to honored as both the game’s top player and Canadian. The 32-year-old Winnipeg native is the first Canadian to be selected Grey Cup MVP since Russ Jackson of the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1969.

With the temperature in the mid-30s with little wind, Harris opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 15-yard run and caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from backup Chris Streveler in the second quarter. Harris finished with six catches for 35 yards.

Harris also won a title with the B.C. Lions in 2011. He served a two-game suspension for a positive drug test this season, but still led the CFL in rushing for the third straight season.

Zach Collaros, the former University of Cincinnati quarterback who spent time with Saskatchewan and Toronto this season before landing in Winnipeg in October, completed 17 of 23 passes for 170 yards. Streveler was 3 for 3 for 39 yards.

Justin Medlock made six field goals, salvaging a single on his lone miss.

Dane Evans threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Bralon Addison in the third quarter for Hamilton. The Tiger-Cats, a CFL-best 15-3 in the regular season, won their last championship in 1999.

Winnipeg was third in the West at 11-7 in the regular season.