Big second half sends Duquesne past Loyola Marymount 71-50

Michael Hughes and reserve Lamar Norman Jr. scored 12 points apiece and Duquesne dominated the second half and rolled to a 71-50 victory over Loyola Marymount on Sunday at the Junkanoo Jam.

Baylee Steele came off the bench to score 10 with seven rebounds for the unbeaten Dukes (5-0). Duquesne trailed by two points at halftime before outscoring the Lions (2-3) 43-24 after intermission.

Erik Johansson hit three 3-pointers and led LMU with 11 points. Eli Scott added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Loyola Marymount shot 42% overall but just 33% (5 of 15) from beyond the arc. The Lions made only 5 of 10 at the free-throw line. Duquesne shot 46% from the floor and buried 12 of 29 from distance (41%). The Dukes sank 7 of 8 foul shots.