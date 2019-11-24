Kent State squares up against Ohio State

Kent State (5-0) vs. Ohio State (5-0)

St. John Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and Ohio State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of an easy home victory in their last game. Ohio State earned an 85-46 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday, while Kent State won easily 89-59 over Concord on Thursday.

STEPPING UP: Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson has averaged 11.8 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while Kyle Young has put up 10.6 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Golden Flashes, Danny Pippen has averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Anthony Roberts has put up 15 points.DOMINANT DANNY: Pippen has connected on 41.9 percent of the 31 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last three games. He's also made 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Ohio State has scored 77.4 points per game and allowed 52 over its five-game home winning streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Buckeyes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Flashes. Ohio State has an assist on 57 of 91 field goals (62.6 percent) over its past three games while Kent State has assists on 48 of 85 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT STATE: Ohio State has held opposing teams to 52 points per game this season, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

