Wisconsin meets Richmond in Legends Classic

Wisconsin (4-1) vs. Richmond (4-0)

Legends Classic , Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and Richmond will go at it in the Legends Classic. Richmond earned an 87-57 win over McNeese State on Friday, while Wisconsin got an 88-70 win against Green Bay on Thursday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Richmond's Nick Sherod, Blake Francis and Grant Golden have combined to score 54 percent of all Spiders points this season.NATE IS A FORCE: Nate Reuvers has connected on 35.3 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over his last three games. He's also made 81 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Badgers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Spiders. Richmond has an assist on 60 of 97 field goals (61.9 percent) over its previous three games while Wisconsin has assists on 54 of 85 field goals (63.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond is ranked third in Division I with an average of 92.5 points per game.

