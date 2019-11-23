W. Kentucky beats Southern Miss 28-10

Western Kentucky quarterback Ty Storey (4) makes a pass against Southern Mississippi during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Cam Bonelli

Ty Storey threw two touchdown passes, Jacquez Sloan ran for a score and Western Kentucky cashed in on turnovers to beat Southern Mississippi 28-10 on Saturday.

DeAngelo Malone recovered a fourth-quarter fumble and ran five yards for the Hilltoppers’ final TD after Jeremy Darvin’s strip-sack of Jack Abraham.

Sloan capped the opening drive with a 21-yard TD run and Western Kentucky (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA) led 21-7 at halftime after Storey threw a 64-yard TD pass to Jahcour Pearson and a 21-yarder to Quin Jerringham.

Pearson’s TD was set up by Trae Meadows’ recovery of Quez Watkins’ fumble, forced by Dionte Ruffin.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Storey was 20 of 30 for 225 yards passing for the Hilltoppers.

Abraham was 16 of 31 for 223 yards for the Golden Eagles (7-4, 5-2) with a 60-yard first-quarter TD pass to Tim Jones.