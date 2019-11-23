Kipchoge, US hurdler Muhammad named world athletes of year

Pioneering marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge and U.S. hurdler Dalilah Muhammad have been named the world athletes of the year in track and field.

Kipchoge wins the men’s accolade after becoming the first man to run a sub-two hour marathon, even though that feat wasn’t officially recognized as a world record.

Muhammad took the women’s honors after winning world championship gold in the 400-meter hurdles in world-record time.

She beat Brigid Kosgei, who broke the women’s marathon world record, and Sifan Hassan, who won world gold in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters.

The world 5,000-meter silver medalist Selemon Barega of Ethiopia was named male rising star of the year, while Ukrainian high jump silver medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh was the female rising star.