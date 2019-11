Todd takes lead at RSM Classic, goes for 3rd straight win

Brendon Todd watches is tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament in St. Simons Island, Ga., Saturday, Nov., 23, 2019. AP Photo

Brendon Todd made six birdies on the front nine to seize control and shot 8-under 62 on Saturday at Sea Island to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the RSM Classic as he goes for his third straight PGA Tour victory.

Todd, who overcame a case of the full yips that nearly drove him from the game, is coming off victories in the inaugural Bermuda Championship and the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

He was at 18-under 194, two shots ahead of Webb Simpson (63) and Sebastian Munoz (66).

Tyler Duncan, who started with a two-shot lead, made 18 pars for a 70 and fell four shots behind.

Todd is trying to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive starts.