Pressure on Silva as Everton loses at home to Norwich 2-0

Norwich City's Dennis Srbeny celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Everton, at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Richard Sellers

Norwich climbed off the bottom of the English Premier League by beating Everton 2-0 for its first away win of the season, piling the pressure back on home manager Marco Silva on Saturday.

After a goalless 10 hours and 20 minutes on the road, Norwich scored through Todd Cantwell — his first goal since the team’s last league success, at home to Manchester City in September — and added an injury-time effort from Dennis Srbeny.

The win lifted Daniel Farke's side to within a point of escaping the bottom three and left Everton just four points above the relegation zone, after a sixth defeat in nine league games.

Silva is looking over his shoulder as seven of Everton’s next nine matches are against tough opponents — second-placed Leicester (twice), Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City.