Evansville, GW meet in Bahamas

George Washington (1-4) vs. Evansville (3-2)

Islands of the Bahamas Showcase , Kendall G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington and Evansville are set to square off in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase. Evansville lost 85-68 to East Carolina in its most recent game, while George Washington fell 74-68 against Kansas City in its last outing.

FAB FRESHMEN: Evansville's DeAndre Williams, K.J. Riley and Sam Cunliffe have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Purple Aces points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAMEER: Jameer Nelson Jr. has connected on 19 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over his last three games. He's also converted 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Purple Aces have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Colonials. Evansville has an assist on 36 of 69 field goals (52.2 percent) across its past three contests while George Washington has assists on 33 of 64 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville has made 9.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among MVC teams.

