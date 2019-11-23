Urawa seeking third title in Asian Champions League final

Al Hilal's Andre Diaz, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the first leg of the AFC Champions League final soccer match between Al Hilal and Urawa Red at King Fahd stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Al Hilal won 1-0. (AP Photo)

Urawa Reds head into Sunday's second leg of the Asian Champions League final against Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal aiming to become the first three-time winners of the continental championship.

A second-half goal from Andre Carrillo Diaz gave Al Hilal a 1-0 win over Urawa in the first leg in Riyadh on Nov. 10.

“Al Hilal may have dominated but the match ended 1-0,” said Urawa coach Tsuyoshi Otsuki. “We played that game with an aim and I think we finished it with a result that gives us a realistic chance to fight in Saitama.”

Urawa, which also won the competition in 2007, will be hoping for a repeat of the 2017 final when they beat Al Hilal 1-0 to be crowned champions after a 2-1 aggregate win.

In addition to the Asian Champions League final, Urawa has other concerns.

Urawa is near the J-League’s drop zone with just two games to play and, should results go against them on Saturday, the Japanese side could go into the second leg looking over their shoulders.

Urawa currently occupies 13th place in the J-League and are six points above Matsumoto Yamaga in 17th, one of two automatic relegation positions. They are five ahead of Shonan Bellmare in 16th, a position that requires an end-of-season relegation play-off.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, is seeking its first title.

"We are in a good position at the moment, but we must concentrate in the second leg in Japan," said 28-year-old forward Salem Al Dawsari. "We will not be fooled with the level of Urawa in the first match as they are a strong team and we must double our efforts in the second leg."

But unlike two years ago, the Riyadh club has the lead to defend and start the final with the knowledge that Urawa has to score.

In their two previous Asian Champions League finals, Urawa did not concede a goal in the home second legs and have wound up lifting the continental title in front of their own supporters.

With goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa back in the starting lineup after serving a one-match ban, Otsuki’s team will be looking for more home-field success in front of what is expected to be a sold-out Saitama Stadium.