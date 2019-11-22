Gurley carries Furman over NSIS Columbia International 90-45

Noah Gurley scored 16 points as Furman romped past Columbia International 90-45 on Friday night.

During one 89-second span in the second half, Gurley scored on a dunk, made two free throws and dunked again, building the lead to 38 points.

Jordan Lyons added 14 points for Furman (5-1), Mike Bothwell and Alex Hunter each had 12 points for the Paladins.

Tajae Anderson had 10 points for the Rams, who play at the NAIA level.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Furman takes on Elon on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25