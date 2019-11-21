Ed Dickson out again a day after coming off IR; report says he’s going back on Seahawks IR

Pete Carroll had been oddly less than sure for weeks on Ed Dickson returning from injury.

He was back—but not quite yet. He had been eligible to come off injured reserve two weeks ago. But he has been limping before and after practices during those weeks trying to get back on the roster.

That is, until Wednesday. The Seahawks activated their 10th-year tight end from injured reserve to make his season debut Sunday at Philadelphia.

“It was a great time for him to be available to us. He wanted to get back a couple weeks ago,” Carroll said Wednesday. “We couldn’t fit it in. Luke (Willson being hurt) is kind of opening the door for him. ...

“Ed coming back is great. He’s really excited to contribute and help out.”

Well, Ed is coming back not so great.

The day after the 32-year-old Dickson talked eagerly about his return and how ready he was to play, perhaps as many as 40 snaps, in his season debut this weekend, he’s out again. Dickson missed Thursday’s practice with a knee injury related to his surgery on it in August.

Thursday night, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported sources told him Dickson is expected to go back on IR.





Dickson’s last year and a half has also been odd.

He signed a three-year, free-agent contract from Carolina before the 2018 season to replace departed Jimmy Graham as Seattle’s number-one tight end. But Dickson’s debut got delayed six games because the Seahawks put him on the physically-unable-to-perform list at the end of the preseason. Dickson did not agree with that decision; he thought he was ready to play far sooner than after six games.

He ended up with 12 catches and three touchdowns in 10 games last regular season.

He said Wednesday his more recent knee pain began during this past spring. When it didn’t get better, he and the team decided to have the surgery. It happened on Aug. 7.

“We are hoping it’s a four-to-five-week deal,” Carroll said then.

It became a 15-week deal. And now it may be a season-ending deal.

The Seahawks lost top tight end Will Dissly to IR in October to a season-ending torn Achilles tendon. They apparently will ride on with Jacob Hollister remaining their top tight end. The former New England Patriot Seattle acquired in a trade this spring had six catches and a touchdown at San Francisco.

He was Seattle’s only healthy tight end on the 53-man roster for the final 2 1/2 quarters against the 49ers.

Willson, the veteran the Seahawks brought back after Dissly got hurt, has a strained hamstring. He did not practice for a second consecutive day.

The Seahawks have tight end Tyrone Swoopes on the practice squad. He could be activated for the game against the Eagles.