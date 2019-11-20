Sports
Cockburn’s double-double lifts Illini over The Citadel 85-57
Kofi Cockburn scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Illinois past The Citadel 85-57 on Wednesday night.
It was the fourth double-double for Cockburn, a 7-foot freshman. His 17 rebounds broke a school single-game record for a freshman, previously held by Deon Thomas (16). Cockburn is the only freshman in the country with four double-doubles through five games.
Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili each added 16 points for Illinois.
Kaelon Harris led The Citadel (1-4) with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Cockburn had eight points and 11 rebounds as Illinois led 34-20 at the half. The Illini held the Bulldogs to 7 of 36 shooting (19%) in the first half.
The Illini scored 51 points in the second half while holding the Bulldogs to 37.
BIG PICTURE
The Citadel: The Bulldogs, known for their outside shooting, didn’t find the 3-point range until the second half. The Citadel was 10 of 38 from beyond the arc for the game, but only hit three in the first half.
Illinois: All of those balls careening off the rim from errant Bulldog 3s helped pad Cockburn’s rebound totals. The Illini also played smothering defense again.
UP NEXT
The Citadel: Travels to Marist on Saturday.
Illinois: Hosts Hampton on Saturday, the third of five-games at the State Farm Center.
