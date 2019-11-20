Rachal scores 20 to lead Tulsa past SE Louisiana 73-66

Brandon Rachal had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Tulsa defeated Southeastern Louisiana 73-66 on Wednesday night.

Darien Jackson added a career-best 18 points for Tulsa (4-1), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jeriah Horne added 10 points.

Tulsa had a 10-0 run in the closing minutes to seal the victory. The Lions were leading 59-57 with under 5:00 remaining when Tulsa’s Jeriah Horne completed a three-point play to take a 60-59 lead with 4:24 left. Southeastern Louisiana did not score again until Von Julien hit a 3-pointer to close to 67-62 with 1:47 remaining.

Tyron Brewer had 17 points for the Lions (2-3). Pape Diop added 13 points. Brandon Gonzalez had 10 points.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Tulsa takes on South Carolina State at home next Wednesday. Southeastern Louisiana takes on Austin Peay on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25