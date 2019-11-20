Duke meets Cal in 2k Empire Classic

Duke (4-0) vs. Cal (4-0)

2k Empire Classic , Madison Square Garden, New York; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke is taking on Cal in a 2k Empire Classic battle. Cal earned a 54-50 win over Prairie View on Monday, while Duke got a 74-63 win against Georgia State on Friday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Cal's Matt Bradley, Grant Anticevich and Andre Kelly have combined to account for 53 percent of all Golden Bears scoring this season.TERRIFIC TRE: Tre Jones has connected on 29.4 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last three games. He's also made 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Devils. Cal has an assist on 34 of 78 field goals (43.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Duke has assists on 45 of 104 field goals (43.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Blue Devils 19th among Division I teams. The Cal offense has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Golden Bears 270th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25