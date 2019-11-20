Wednesday Sports in Brief

NBA

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, their longest skid since he took over as the team’s coach more than 20 years ago.

With little resistance at the defensive end from San Antonio on Wednesday night, Washington’s Bradley Beal shot 9 for 9 in a 21-point third quarter en route to scoring 33 in all, and the lowly Wizards beat the Spurs 138-132.

It is the Spurs’ worst stretch since they had a pair of droughts that lasted seven and eight games in 1996-97, when David Robinson got injured and Popovich moved from the front office to the sideline about a quarter of the way through the season.

In the ensuing draft, the Spurs took Tim Duncan, who starred for the team and now is an assistant to Popovich. San Antonio has made the playoffs in each of the past 22 seasons, claiming five NBA championships in that time.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

A 10-year-old New Jersey boy who was shot at a high school football game last week died Wednesday, shortly before the game was resumed at the home field of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, where an announcer proclaimed that “acts of violence do not win.”

Micah Tennant was shot in the neck Friday during a playoff game between Pleasantville and Camden. He died Wednesday from his wounds, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said.

Charges against the suspected gunman have been upgraded to murder. He also faces two counts of attempted murder and weapons charges.

Camden won the game 22-0 in a virtually empty stadium. The public was not permitted to attend, and only guests of the two teams were allowed inside.

A 27-year-old man was shot Friday, and a 15-year-old boy was grazed. Six men have been charged, including the man shot.

The game between Pleasantville High School and Camden High was played at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles offered up their stadium to play out the remaining 17 minutes.

BASEBALL

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have designated left-hander Wei-Yin Chen for assignment, parting with a pitcher they owe $22 million.

Miami gave Chen an $80 million, five-year contract before the 2016 season, but he went 13-19 with a 5.10 ERA in four injury-plagued seasons. Last year Chen was demoted to the bullpen and had a 6.59 ERA in 45 games.

President of baseball operations Michael Hill said the Marlins parted with Chen to create more room for young talent on their roster.

Chen will receive $5 million during the 2020 season and $5 million on Nov. 30, 2020. The $12 million remaining is part of deferred money payable through June 30, 2021.

NFL

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett looked composed and casual, a stark contrast to the last time he was seen in public.

Stylishly dressed in a bright blue suit and black turtleneck, the Cleveland Browns’ star defensive end met Wednesday with an appeals officer in New York in hopes of getting a reduction to an indefinite NFL suspension that has temporarily ended Garrett’s season and tarnished his career.

Garrett was banned last week for the rest of the regular season and playoffs, if Cleveland makes them, for striking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet. Garrett appealed and his case was heard by league-appointed officer James Thrash, a former NFL player, who will either lessen the penalty or put a definitive number of games on it.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick spent roughly two hours in the league’s Manhattan offices before leaving with his representatives. He did not speak to the media.