Wilson lifts Army over Fairleigh Dickinson 81-65

Matt Wilson had 16 points and 14 rebounds to carry Army to an 81-65 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Monday night.

Lonnie Grayson had 19 points for Army (2-2). Alex King added 12 points. Jordan Coleman had 10 points and Tommy Funk distributed a career-high 13 assists for the hosts.

Elyjah Williams had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Knights (1-3). Jahlil Jenkins added 15 points. Devon Dunn had 12 points.

Army plays Binghamton on the road on Saturday. Fairleigh Dickinson matches up against Lafayette on the road on Sunday.

