Hull scores 20 points in Stanford’s OT win over Gonzaga

Stanford's Ashten Prechtel loses the ball as Gonzaga's Jenn Wirth defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. AP Photo

Lexie Hull scored eight points and grabbed a big rebound in the final 3 minutes and No. 3 Stanford beat Gonzaga 76-70 in overtime Sunday night.

Hull finished with 20 points and eight rebounds to help the Cardinal (4-0) avenge a 79-73 road loss to the Bulldogs (2-1) last December.

Kiana Williams scored 20 of her 22 points after halftime. Haley Jones added 11.

Jill Townsend scored 32 points before fouling out in overtime to lead the Bulldogs. Kayleigh Truong and Melody Kempton each added 12 and Jessie Loera had 10.

While Stanford won a first-round NCAA Tournament game at home against Gonzaga in 2018, the Zags also stole a 68-63 victory at Maples Pavilion on Nov. 18, 2016.

Townsend tied it at 60 with 48 seconds remaining in regulation, hitting a big 3-pointer and Stanford missed a shot at the other end.

Loera made a pair of free throws to put Gonzaga ahead with 17 seconds left, but Williams responded with a driving layup 9 seconds later to force overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Zags faced their first ranked opponent of the season. They have never won two in a row against Stanford, which beat the Zags 82-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March 2018 at Maples Pavilion. The Bulldogs are 19-67 overall against Pac-12 opponents, 6-8 under coach Lisa Fortier.

Stanford: The Cardinal improved to 9-2 in the series and 36-4 facing the WCC over the past 20 years.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: Hosts Eastern Washington on Friday night.

Stanford: Hosts Buffalo on Sunday.