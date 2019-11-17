Virginia Tech bowl eligible again, Stanford in trouble

Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason (27) is tackled by Virginia Tech defensive back Divine Deablo (17) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Atlanta. AP Photo

The longest active bowl eligibility streak in college football is still intact.

Virginia Tech qualified for a 27th consecutive season after beating Georgia Tech 45-0 on Saturday. It was the seventh win of the season for the Hokies — they needed one more than the norm because two of their wins were over FCS opponents.

Elsewhere, Stanford’s bowl streak is in jeopardy after a 49-22 loss to Washington State. The Cardinal need to beat California and Notre Dame to secure bowl eligibility. They’re trying to qualify for an 11th consecutive bowl.

There are 63 teams that are bowl eligible so far:

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Air Force

Alabama

Appalachian State

Arkansas State

Auburn

Baylor

Boise State

BYU

Central Florida

Central Michigan

Cincinnati

Clemson

Florida

Florida Atlantic

Florida State

Georgia

Georgia Southern

Georgia State

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Iowa State

Kansas State

Louisiana-Lafayette

Louisiana Tech

Louisville

LSU

Marshall

Memphis

Miami

Miami, Ohio

Michigan

Minnesota

Navy

Nevada

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Oregon

Penn State

Pittsburgh

San Diego State

SMU

Southern California

Southern Mississippi

Temple

Texas

Texas A&M

Toledo

Tulane

UAB

Utah

Utah State

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

Washington

Western Kentucky

Western Michigan

Wisconsin

Wyoming