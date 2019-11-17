NASCAR’s Cup Series championship to be decided at Homestead

Kevin Harvick prepares to practice for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. Harvick is one of four drivers racing for the championship. AP Photo

The NASCAR Cup Series championship will be decided at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. are racing for the title Sunday along with Stewart-Haas Racing star Kevin Harvick.

Busch, Harvick and Truex are all going for a second Cup championship. Hamlin is looking for his first.

Las Vegas oddsmakers have basically posted the winner-take-all race as a dead heat with no clear favorite.

This championship field is nearly identical to last year, with Busch, Harvick and Truex returning to the finale again. Hamlin has not been in the championship race since 2014.

Homestead is moving on the 2020 schedule to March, ending its streak of 18 years as the season finale.