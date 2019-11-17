Wofford pays visit to Mizzou

Wofford (2-2) vs. Missouri (2-1)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford and Missouri look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses in their last game. Missouri lost 63-58 in overtime to Xavier on Tuesday, while Wofford fell 80-61 at Butler on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Dru Smith is putting up 13 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Tigers. Jeremiah Tilmon has complemented D. Smith and is maintaining an average of 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and three blocks per game. The Terriers are led by Storm Murphy, who is averaging 17.8 points.MIGHTY MURPHY: Murphy has connected on 61.9 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 18 over the last three games. He's also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Missouri defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 32.4 percent, the 10th-lowest mark in Division I. Wofford has allowed opponents to shoot 47.5 percent through four games (ranking the Terriers 286th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25