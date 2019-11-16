Loyola looks for home win vs Fairfield

Fairfield (1-2) vs. Loyola (Md.) (1-2)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) looks for its fourth straight win over Fairfield at Reitz Arena. The last victory for the Stags at Loyola (Md.) was a 73-69 win on Jan. 28, 2010.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Loyola (Md.)'s Andrew Kostecka has averaged 18.7 points and four rebounds while Isaiah Hart has put up seven points and five assists. For the Stags, Jesus Cruz has averaged 20.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and two steals while Taj Benning has put up 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JESUS: Cruz has connected on 16.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) gets to the line more often than any other Patriot League team. The Greyhounds have averaged 20.3 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25