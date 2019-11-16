Dallas takes on Draisaitl and the Oilers

Dallas Stars (10-8-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (13-6-2, first in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Dallas. He leads the NHL with 41 points, scoring 15 goals and recording 26 assists.

The Oilers are 4-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton leads the NHL with 20 power-play goals, led by James Neal with eight.

The Stars are 6-1-2 in Western Conference play. Dallas is last in the NHL averaging 3.8 assists per game. Tyler Seguin leads the team with nine total assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 41 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 26 assists. Connor McDavid has eight goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Seguin leads the Stars with 13 points, scoring four goals and adding nine assists. Joe Pavelski has totaled four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

Stars Injuries: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (lower-body).