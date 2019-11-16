Matthews and the Maple Leafs visit the Penguins

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-8-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews and Toronto take on Pittsburgh. He's sixth in the in the league with 27 points, scoring 14 goals and recording 13 assists.

The Penguins are 3-5-1 in conference play. Pittsburgh has given up five power-play goals, killing 88.6% of opponent opportunities.

The Maple Leafs are 5-6-4 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto has scored 12 power-play goals, converting on 17.1% of chances.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann leads the Penguins with a plus-12 in 17 games played this season. Bryan Rust has totaled five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 14 goals and has recorded 27 points. William Nylander has totaled five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Penguins: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Sidney Crosby: out (lower body), Kris Letang: out (lower body).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Alexander Kerfoot: out indefinitely (dental), Trevor Moore: out (shoulder).