Montreal takes on New Jersey, looks for 5th straight home win

New Jersey Devils (6-8-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (11-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts New Jersey aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Canadiens are 5-2-3 in conference games. Montreal is sixth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Brendan Gallagher with eight.

The Devils are 3-1-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey has given up 15 power-play goals, killing 75.4% of opponent chances.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar has recorded 19 total points while scoring seven goals and collecting 12 assists for the Canadiens. Shea Weber has totaled five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Andy Greene leads the Devils with a plus-seven in 14 games played this season. Kyle Palmieri has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Canadiens: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

Devils Injuries: Kevin Rooney: out (upper body).