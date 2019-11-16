Spurs take on the Trail Blazers on 4-game slide

Portland Trail Blazers (4-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

San Antonio will try to break its four-game slide when the Spurs play Portland.

San Antonio finished 48-34 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Spurs averaged 111.7 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range last season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Portland finished 53-29 overall and 21-20 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 15 points off of turnovers, 15 second chance points and 36 bench points last season.

San Antonio and Portland square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 113-110 on Oct. 28. DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio to the victory with 27 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out (rest).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Pau Gasol: out (foot).