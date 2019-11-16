Rockets face the Timberwolves, look for 7th straight victory

Houston Rockets (9-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

Houston heads into a matchup with Minnesota as winners of six straight games.

Minnesota finished 36-46 overall and 22-30 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Timberwolves gave up 114.0 points per game while committing 20.3 fouls last season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Houston went 53-29 overall and 22-19 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Rockets averaged 113.9 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.6% from behind the arc last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Timberwolves Injuries: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (personal), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring).

Rockets Injuries: Danuel House Jr.: day to day (back), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon Jr.: out (knee), Russell Westbrook III: out (rest), Nene: out (abductor), Clint Capela: day to day (head).