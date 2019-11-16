New York faces Charlotte in Eastern Conference matchup

Charlotte Hornets (5-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

Eastern Conference foes New York and Charlotte take the court.

New York went 17-65 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Knicks allowed opponents to score 113.8 points per game and shoot 46.7% from the field last season.

Charlotte went 39-43 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Hornets allowed opponents to score 111.8 points per game and shoot 47% from the field last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Knicks Injuries: Elfrid Payton Jr.: out (hamstring), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (left abdomen/groin), Taj Gibson: day to day (left plantar fascia), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), RJ Barrett Jr.: day to day (right quadricep).

Hornets Injuries: Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger), Dwayne Bacon Jr.: day to day (knee).