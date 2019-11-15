Stroud lifts UTEP over Eastern New Mexico 71-57

Deon Stroud came off the bench to score 14 points to lead UTEP past Division II-member Eastern New Mexico 71-57 on Friday night.

Bryson Williams finished with 12 points, while Souley Boum contributed 11 points and four assists for the Miners (3-0).

Isaiah Murphy had 14 points for the Greyhounds, while Yosnier Cobas scored 11.

The Miners shot 48 percent from the floor and held ENMU to 35% shooting.

UTEP plays New Mexico at home on Tuesday.

