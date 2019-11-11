McNeese tops Southern-New Orleans 104-33

Dru Kuxhausen and Sam Baker combined to score 44 points as McNeese routed Southern-New Orleans 104-33 on Monday night.

McNeese (1-2) set a school mark, draining 19 treys with Kuxhausen and Baker nailing seven apiece from distance. Kuxhausen finished with 23 points and Baker tallied 21.

Sha'markus Kennedy had 14 points and nine rebounds for McNeese. A.J. Lawson added 12 points and six rebounds.

The Cowboys were up 50-9 at the break with Kuxhausen totaling 17 by halftime.

Chris Mark had 11 points for the Knights. Raymone Lampkin added nine rebounds.

McNeese State takes on Wisconsin on the road on Wednesday.

