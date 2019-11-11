Josh Gordon’s Seahawks debut makes Jaron Brown inactive. L.J. Collier also idle at 49ers

Josh Gordon’s arrival and debut with the Seahawks came at a cost of one veteran’s playing time.

Jaron Brown was inactive for Monday night’s NFC West showdown at unbeaten San Francisco. It was the first game for Gordon since the 2013 All-Pro wide receiver arrived in Seattle off waivers from New England 10 days earlier.

Brown, 29, had been active for the first nine games of this season. Last year’s free-agent signing from Arizona has 13 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

But Gordon, 28, is now the much more accomplished veteran wide receiver to play alongside Tyler Lockett and rookie DK Metcalf.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Rookie first-round draft choice L.J. Collier was inactive for Seattle. It was the fourth time in 10 games the defensive end wasn’t in uniform for a needy Seahawks pass rush.

Collier has no sacks and two tackles in spot duty over six games.

No surprises among the rest of the Seahawks inactives players against the 49ers: rookie wide receiver John Ursua, running back C.J. Prosise, cornerback Akeem King, injured safety Lano Hill and rookie guard Phil Haynes.

Haynes came off the physically-unable-to-perform list Nov. 5. He has surgery before training camp for a sports hernia.

The most notable player inactive for the 49ers was star tight end George Kittle. He is San Francisco’s leading receiver by far with 46 receptions and 541 yards in nine games.